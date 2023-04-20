CYNTHIA MARIE DEEL ANDERSON, 75 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Born October 9, 1947, in Grundy, VA, she was the daughter of the late Dempsey and Viva Hamilton Deel.
Cynthia was of the Southern Baptist faith, a lifelong member of Vansant Baptist Church and choir, loved to read, collect bears, play Free Cell, and spending time with her family. Even when she couldn't go to church, she loved studying the Word and watching Charles Stanley. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by herbrother, James Deel.
Survivors include her daughters, Geneva Anderson Stiltner and husband Tim of Oakwood, VA, Susan Anderson Baker and husband J. R. of Lick Creek, KY; sister, Sandy O'Quinn of Bristol, VA; brother, James "Jimmy" Deel and wife Connie of Lenoir, NC.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aaron Stiltner, Whitney Vandyke and husband Nathan, Tyler Hensley, Teonna McNutt, Kyla Baker; great-grandchildren, Christian Stiltner, Virginia Grace Vandyke, Addy Vandyke, and Adalynn Sargent; and several friends.
Funeral service for Cynthia Marie Deel Anderson was held at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy, VA, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jody Breeding officiating. Burial followed in the Deel Family Cemetery, Harman, VA.
Active pallbearers were her family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were John and Charlie Stiltner.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Clint Sutherland for the wonderful care he provided Cynthia through the years, and also to the staff, especially the ER, at Buchanan General Hospital.
The family received friends at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, VA, Friday, after 6:00 p.m. with evening services began at 7:00p.m.