Cynthia Marie Deel Anderson
CYNTHIA MARIE DEEL ANDERSON, 75 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Born October 9, 1947, in Grundy, VA, she was the daughter of the late Dempsey and Viva Hamilton Deel.

Cynthia was of the Southern Baptist faith, a lifelong member of Vansant Baptist Church and choir, loved to read, collect bears, play Free Cell, and spending time with her family. Even when she couldn't go to church, she loved studying the Word and watching Charles Stanley. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

