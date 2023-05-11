Curtis Dareell Childress
CURTIS DARRELL CHILDRESS, age 64, died at his home in Abingdon, Virginia, on April 29, 2023. Curtis was a creative writer who also loved and produced photography and art. He was a nature and animal lover, and, until a long-term chronic illness changed his lifestyle, he was a bicyclist and avid hiker along the mountain trails in Breaks Interstate Park and the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Curtis grew up in Breaks, Virginia, attended Breaks Elementary School, Grundy High School and Hiwassee College, Tennessee. At Hiwassee, he pursued mental health and religious studies, edited the literary arts magazine, and was an active member of performing groups, including the Hiwassee Singers. Curtis recorded a couple of songs in Bristol, Virginia after college.

