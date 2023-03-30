Connie Sue Shortridge Charles
CONNIE SUE SHORTRIDGE CHARLES, age 66 of Grundy, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Tazewell, Virginia.

Born June 14, 1956, in Buchanan County, Grundy, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Granville Cecil Shortridge and Blanche Marie Hooker Shortridge. She was a retired deli worker, employed by the Medical Park Pharmacy in Grundy, Virginia. She was a member of the Hurley Church of God at Hurley, Virginia. She loved going to church and sitting on her front porch watching the hummingbirds.

