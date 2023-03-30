CONNIE SUE SHORTRIDGE CHARLES, age 66 of Grundy, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Tazewell, Virginia.
Born June 14, 1956, in Buchanan County, Grundy, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Granville Cecil Shortridge and Blanche Marie Hooker Shortridge. She was a retired deli worker, employed by the Medical Park Pharmacy in Grundy, Virginia. She was a member of the Hurley Church of God at Hurley, Virginia. She loved going to church and sitting on her front porch watching the hummingbirds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rondal Charles; two brothers, James Shortridge and Dennis Shortridge; and one granddaughter, Alexis Shae Hamm.
Featured Local Savings
Survivors include, two daughters, April Dawn Hamm Charles of Pounding Mill, Virginia, and Sherry Marie Sturgill and husband Benjamin of Welch, West Virginia; one son, Douglas Scott Charles of New Castle, Virginia; two grandchildren, Andrew Hamm of Winchester, Virginia, and Deakon Dillon of Whitewood, Virginia; two sisters, Karen Moore of Arkansas, and Bonnie Vanover and husband Stanley of Tazewell, Virginia; and one sister-in-law, JaniceShortridge of Vansant, Virginia.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In accordance with Connie's wishes, her body was cremated, and a memorial service was held on Friday, March 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, with Tim Brown officiating.
The family received friends Friday evening, March 24, 2023, 6:00 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home, Grundy, Virginia, where a service was held at 7:00 p.m.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Connie McClanahan, Teddy Cline, and Bell O'Quinn.
The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored to serve the family of Connie Sue Shortridge Charles.