CHARLES MELVIN OWENS, 79 years of age of the Belchers Fork section of Grundy, VA, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Buchanan General Hospital following an extended illness. Born in Harman, VA, he was the son of the late Burton and Edith (Dales) Owens. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Army and was a steel worker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom "Tommy" Owens, Danny Owens and Jerry Owens.
Those left to cherish his memory include one brother, Eugene Owens of Grundy, VA; one sister, Darlene Mullins of Rosedale, VA; and son-in-law, Edward Timberman. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends called at the Grundy Funeral Home Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. with services held at 7:00 p.m.
Featured Local Savings
Funeral Services for Charles Melvin Owens were conducted Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Wilson and Wade Endicott officiating with burial following in the Owens Cemetery on Woods Fork.
Active Pallbearers were family and friends.
Full Military Rites were conducted at the funeral home by membersof Childs-Gentry Post No. 7360 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and John Ratliff Post No. 164 of the American Legion.
Grundy Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Charles Melvin Owens.