Charles Melvin Owens
CHARLES MELVIN OWENS, 79 years of age of the Belchers Fork section of Grundy, VA, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Buchanan General Hospital following an extended illness. Born in Harman, VA, he was the son of the late Burton and Edith (Dales) Owens. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Army and was a steel worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom "Tommy" Owens, Danny Owens and Jerry Owens.

