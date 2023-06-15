Carolyn Kay Shortridge
SYSTEM

CAROLYN KAY SHORTRIDGE, age 69, of Glade Spring, Virginia, passed away Saturday (June 3, 2023) in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital. Born February 19, 1954 in Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elijah and Mable Ann Ratliff Helton. She had spent her early life in the Buchanan County area, moving to Glade Spring in 2004. She was a strong Christian woman and enjoyed reading her Bible. She was a talented seamstress, cook, and gardener, and found great joy in spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Ira Shortridge, two sons, William Ira Shortridge and Steve Brian "Lookaway" Shortridge, two sisters, Eula Mae Dye and Brenda Dye, and two great grandchildren.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you