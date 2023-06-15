CAROLYN KAY SHORTRIDGE, age 69, of Glade Spring, Virginia, passed away Saturday (June 3, 2023) in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital. Born February 19, 1954 in Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elijah and Mable Ann Ratliff Helton. She had spent her early life in the Buchanan County area, moving to Glade Spring in 2004. She was a strong Christian woman and enjoyed reading her Bible. She was a talented seamstress, cook, and gardener, and found great joy in spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Ira Shortridge, two sons, William Ira Shortridge and Steve Brian "Lookaway" Shortridge, two sisters, Eula Mae Dye and Brenda Dye, and two great grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Daniel Shortridge and wife, Ada of Bardstown, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Devan Shortridge, Stephanie Shortridge, Nathan Cope, and Maegan Alvey; two great grandchildren, Benjamin Swetnam and Ira Alvey; five siblings, Dolly Elswick, Linda Thomas, James Helton, Buford Helton, and Larry Helton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with Rev. Adam Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery at Richlands, Virginia.
Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Wednesday after 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.