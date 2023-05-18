CAROLYN HOPE STEVENS SLONE, 76 years of age of Big Rock, VA, passed away May 10, 2023, at her daughters home. Born May 1, 1947, in Salyersville, WV, she was the daughter of the late Stallard and Avanelle Salyers Stevens.
Carolyn was a member of New Zion Freewill Baptist Church, and was a devoted Christian who loved to sing in church. She retired after thirty-five years ofservice at Buchanan General Hospital as a Dietary Supervisor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Bobby Slone; daughter, Tonya Slone; sisters, Judy Stevens Moore, Berline "Booty" Edmonds, and Jackie Ratliff.
Survivors include her daughters, Gwendalyn Slone and partner Mary Margaret Thompson of Cedar Bluff, VA, Mary Elizabeth Hall and husband Dennis of Lineville, AL; sons, Rocky Slone and wife Joan of Pensacola, FL, Bobby Slone and wife Liesl of Hickory, NC; sister, Peggy Parsons and husband Frank of Schertz, TX.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson, Titha Meadows, James Perry Johnson, April Moen, Chad Slone, Elyse Armstrong, Justin Hall; ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved fur baby, Banjo.
Funeral services for Carolyn Hope Stevens Slone were held at the New Zion Freewill Baptist Church, Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Fred Stacy, Randy Cantrell, and Raymond Lester officiating. Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, 1023 Melody Road, Big Rock, VA.
The family received friends at the New Zion Freewill Baptist Church, Saturday, after 6:00 p.m. with evening service held at 7:00 p.m.