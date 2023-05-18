Carolyn Hope Stevens Slone
CAROLYN HOPE STEVENS SLONE, 76 years of age of Big Rock, VA, passed away May 10, 2023, at her daughters home. Born May 1, 1947, in Salyersville, WV, she was the daughter of the late Stallard and Avanelle Salyers Stevens.

Carolyn was a member of New Zion Freewill Baptist Church, and was a devoted Christian who loved to sing in church. She retired after thirty-five years ofservice at Buchanan General Hospital as a Dietary Supervisor.

