BRADLEY ALAN "JODY" POTTER, 64 years of age of Home Creek, VA, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Buchanan General Hospital following an extended illness.
Born in Grundy, VA, he was the son of Mary Evelyn (Fletcher) Blankenship and the late Hassell Potter. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and of the Church of Christ faith. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, retired truck driver who loved working on coal trucks and collecting hats.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tom and Evelyn Potter; and maternal grandparents, Jake and Marjorie Fletcher.
Featured Local Savings
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Mary Evelyn (Fletcher) Blankenship of Home Creek; Kellie and Michael Hartford of Slate Creek; Kristen and Aizohbay Belachew, of Dry Fork; Faith Potter of Majestic, KY; grandchildren Taylor, Brent, Tanner, Gavin, Myiah, Nadia.
Also, survived by several cousins.
Friends called by the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, March 19, 2023 and Monday, March 20, 2023 evenings at 6:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services for Bradley Alan "Jody" Potter were held Tuesday, March 21 , 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Rife and Rusty Owens officiating. With burial following in Mountain ValleyMemorial Park, Big Rock, VA.
Active Pallbearer were family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Rivera, Dr. Faudi and Dr. Addasi of Pikeville Medical Center and the Staff of Heritage Hall Nursing Home.
Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, VA was honored to serve thefamily of Bradley Alan "Jody" Potter.