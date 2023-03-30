Bradley Alan Jody Potter
SYSTEM

BRADLEY ALAN "JODY" POTTER, 64 years of age of Home Creek, VA, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Buchanan General Hospital following an extended illness.

Born in Grundy, VA, he was the son of Mary Evelyn (Fletcher) Blankenship and the late Hassell Potter. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and of the Church of Christ faith. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, retired truck driver who loved working on coal trucks and collecting hats.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you