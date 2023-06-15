Birtha Marie Sullivan

BIRTCHA MARIE SULLIVAN, age 88 passed away Monday June 5, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Buchanan County (Murphy) on January 5, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Bishop Mack and Lily Mae Daniels Colley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Calvin Sullivan, 12 brothers and sisters, as well as several in-laws, nieces and nephews. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a daughter Patricia Karen Sullivan of Bee, a son, Jackie Calvin Sullivan, and wife Sandy of Marion, VA, a grandson, Shawn Allen Sullivan of Bee, a granddaughter Kimberly Dawn Osborne and husband Danny of Bristol, TN, two sisters, Francis Duty of Penney Farms, FL and Sue Boyd of Leemaster, VA, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Marie and Calvin ran Riverside Grocery at Bee (mouth of Indian Creek) for about 30 years, taking over from his mother and father (Morgan and Mary) who ran it since the 1940's. Riverside was a meeting place for the community for many years, Marie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and in-law. She prayed daily for all her family and friends and wanted love, health, and happiness for them and the world at large. She especially supported her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors and encouraged hard work, moral character, kindness, and education. Marie loved fishing and could sit for hours on a boat or riverbank. She was an avid supporter of Haysi High athletics and attended games for many years. She also loved to read, especially the Bible and Christian themed books. She was a gifted needle worker and won ribbons for her embroidery. She was a member of the Free Christian Church on Big-A Mountain for many years and rarely missed Sunday service until Covid and ill-heath prevented her attendance. Marie was a long-term member and staunch supporter of the Clinchco Senior Citizens group and has many loving friends in the group.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. with Mike McGlothlin officiating. Family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. on June 8, prior to service. Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's hospital or to Clinchco Senior Citizens, 160 Main Street, Clinchco, VA 24226.