BETTY JOSEPHINE MULLINS MATNEY, age 85 of Grundy, Virginia, went to be with Jesus in her Heavenly Home on Saturday, May 20, 2023,surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 8, 1937, in Grundy, Virginia, to the late Arthur Mullins and Ocie Christian Mullins.
She was a homemaker and worked for J.M. Bevins Elementary School for 16 years.
Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved sitting on the porch where she was often joined by her neighbors who loved her so much.
She enjoyed traveling, watching game shows, playing cards with her family, and working jigsaw puzzles.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed the get-togethers and all the activities they did as a group.
She loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Grundy Baptist Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship with her loving church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Matney; sons, Tommy and Johnny; brothers, Arlin, Jack, and Farley; and sisters, Berchie and Myrtle.
Survivors include, daughters, Jearline Bledsoe and husband Charles Lee of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, Lorine Matney of Grundy, Virginia; daughters-in-law, Shawntelle Matney of Summerville, South Carolina, Renae Matney of Tazewell, Virginia; grandchildren, Melissa McKinney and husband Patrick of Big Stone Gap,Virginia, David Bledsoe and wife Rachel of Bristol, Tennessee, Brianna Matney of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, Michaela, Cassidy, and Caleb Matney of Summerville, SouthCarolina; great-grandchildren, Audri and Uriah McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
She is also survived by one brother, Paul Mullins of Elkton, Maryland, whom she loved and talked to every day; one sister-in-law, Ilene Mullins of Elkton, Maryland.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were all very special to her and two very special friends who were like family, Helen Lester and Annalee Vanmeter, as well as many other wonderful friends.
Funeral services for Betty Josephine Mullins Matney were held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grundy Baptist Church, Grundy, Virginia, with Curtis Crouse officiating. Burial followed at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
The family received friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Grundy Baptist Church, Grundy, Virginia. A song service was held at 7:30 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers were family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Grundy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 675, Grundy, Virginia, 24614.
Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia, was honored to serve the family of Betty Josephine Mullins Matney.