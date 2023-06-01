Betty Josephine Mullins Matney
BETTY JOSEPHINE MULLINS MATNEY, age 85 of Grundy, Virginia, went to be with Jesus in her Heavenly Home on Saturday, May 20, 2023,surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 8, 1937, in Grundy, Virginia, to the late Arthur Mullins and Ocie Christian Mullins.

