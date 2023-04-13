1949-2023 BETTY JANE EDWARDS OWENS, age 74, of North Tazewell, VA passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Roanoke following a prolonged illness. Betty was born February 25, 1949 in Vansant, VA to Leo Parkis Edwards and Joyce Ann Frazier Edwards Bostic. Being the oldest of five children, she was a natural caregiver. Betty made the world's BEST Watergate cake. Yes, she accomplished many other things but the quality of her Watergate cake cannot be overstated.
Betty graduated from Grundy High School in 1967. She later went on to study business at Southwest Virginia Community College. She spent the majority of her professional career working in collections at Grundy National and Miners & Merchants Bank (TruPoint) before retiring. Betty loved the Lord and attended services whenever her health would allow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Brian Leo Hall; her brother, Mark Anthony Edwards; and her baby sister, Tansy Edwards Hatfield.
Featured Local Savings
Betty is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Carl Owens and her "Baby Boy", Phillip Dean Owens. She also leaves behind a grandson, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.
At Betty's request, there will be no service and she wished to be cremated. The family would like to thank all of the friends, caregivers and family who have offered support to them and Betty during this time.