ARTHUR MCCOY MEADOWS of Rowe, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born in Buchanan County to the late Lorn Edward and Clarcy Mae Meadows. Also gone before him are his son, Timothy Meadows; brothers, Clyde Meadows and David Meadows; and sister, Christine Lockhart.
He began mining coal as a teenager, eventually spending 30 years with Island
Creek and Consol Coal companies. There seemed to be nothing he couldn't do, nothing he couldn't fix- a talent he passed on to both of his sons and his grandson.
His love of animals lives on in his daughter and granddaughters. His joy was his family, who he taught by example to love and watch after each other.
Left to love and cherish his memory are his wife, Hildred, who stood beside him for 60 years; his son, Allen Meadows; daughter, Cindy Lambert (Kip); daughter-in-law, Karen Meadows; grandchildren, who loved their Pappy dearly, Angela Hash (Brad), Taylor Meadows (Shawnna), and Carrie Martinez (Moises); great grandchildren, Lilly Hash, Revi Jane Meadows, and Baby Martinez; brother, Parlie Meadows; sisters, Mildred Vance and Sheila Horn (Freddie),along with many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Kip Lambert, Brad Hash, Moises Martinez, Gary Meadows, Delnor Lockhart, Darrell Hess, and Luke Street.
Honorary pallbearers were Freddie Horn and Casper Lockhart.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Keen Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church in Oakwood, Va., with Pastor Randy Webb and Pastor Mike McGlothin officiating. Interment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Cedar Bluff, Va.
The family received friends on Sunday, after 6 p.m. at the church.