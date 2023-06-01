Arthur McCoy Meadows
ARTHUR MCCOY MEADOWS of Rowe, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born in Buchanan County to the late Lorn Edward and Clarcy Mae Meadows. Also gone before him are his son, Timothy Meadows; brothers, Clyde Meadows and David Meadows; and sister, Christine Lockhart.

He began mining coal as a teenager, eventually spending 30 years with Island

