Archie Ray "Pop" McCoy
SYSTEM

January 18, 1935 - April 16, 2023

ARCHIE RAY "POP" MCCOY, 88, of Bluefield, VA passed away Saturday morning, April 16, 2023 with his family by his side, at Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA after a short illness.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you