January 18, 1935 - April 16, 2023
ARCHIE RAY "POP" MCCOY, 88, of Bluefield, VA passed away Saturday morning, April 16, 2023 with his family by his side, at Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA after a short illness.
Archie was born in Mohawk, WV January 18, 1935 and was the son of the late Walter Scott McCoy and Mae Cline McCoy. He was a member of Graham Presbyterian Church and really enjoyed being a part of his church family. Archie loved being around family and friends, and never missed a family gathering, no matter how far he had to drive. He was an avid traveling adventurer with his last big trip in January 2023 to Florida with his sister Penny and daughter Sharlene to visit with his sister Beverly. He was a true fisherman, golfer, bowler and pool player, and was bowling several times a week at Mountaineer Lanes until his illness. No matter the activity he was participating, many jokes, stories, smiles and sometimes side-splitting laughter was involved. A life well lived. Archie was an awesome photographer whose work was enjoyed by many friends on Facebook.
Archie was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Emma Mae (Jobill) McCoy, his daughter Diana Lynn Ball, and siblings Phyllis McCoy Coleman, Larry McCoy and Gary Scotty McCoy.
Family members surviving Archie include his daughter Sharlene "Charley" McCoy, son A. Brian McCoy and wife Pat Bowles McCoy, all of Bluefield, VA; sisters Jeanne Cooper of Piney Flats, TN, Beverly Looney of Pompano Beach, FL, Penny Jones McCallum of High Point, NC, Judy Little and husband Don of Doswell, VA, Sharon Collins of Cedar Bluff, VA, and Robin McCoy Bostic and husband Arnie of Abingdon, VA; grandchildren Taylor McCoy and wife Allison Otis McCoy of Christiansburg, VA, and Dana Furstnau of Midlothian, VA; great grandchildren Anthony Furstnau of Rural Retreat, VA and Alexis Darlington of Midlothian, VA and great-great grandchild Oaklynn Rose Darlington of Midlothian, VA; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Archie graduated from Hurley High School in 1953 where he played both football and basketball. Within months of graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, transferring to the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, and later serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. Following his service to his country, he returned to Buchanan County where he worked a short time for Leckie Coal Company. He moved his family to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he worked with his father and brother, Larry McCoy in a Phillips 66 service station owned by his father. Upon moving his family back from Florida, he purchased a service station at Harman where he worked until he moved his family to Bluefield, Virginia. He was employed by Kwik Kafe Company as Maintenance Manager for thirty-two years, until his retirement in 1997. He served on the Board at Kwik Kafe until his death. Throughout his career, he made many friends and those cherished friendships lasted a lifetime.
A memorial service celebrating Archie's life will be held at Mercer Funeral Home in Bluefield, WV on Saturday June 10, 2023. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. followed by his service at 12 p.m., with Rev. William "Bill" Lively officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Bluefield Union Mission and the American Cancer Society.