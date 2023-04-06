On March 28, 2023, the light in this world grew a little more dim when our precious Mama, ANDREA BETH BRANHAM, left this earth and entered her Heavenly home, after an extended and courageous battle with cancer. She was of Sevierville, TN, formerly Grundy, VA, was born on May 21st, 1972, to Reece Daniels of Sevierville, TN and the late Sue Daniels.
As a young girl, Beth started competing in and won numerous pageants. Her titles included Little Miss Virginia and Miss Appalachian Music Festival where she was crowned by country music legend, Johnny Cash. Beth was a cheerleader from elementary through high school and was loved by her classmates. In high school, she was voted Homecoming Attendant three times.
Beth attended Southwest Virginia Community College, enjoyed fashion and owned and operated a ladies boutique before becoming a stay-at-home mother. Her most loved role was being a mother to Tyler and Lindsay, "Nan" to Emery, Emma and Presley, "Sissy" to Abigail, and "Aunt B" to Charlotte and Jude.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Kevin Branham; mother, Sue Daniels; sister-in-law, Kelly Clifton; brother-in-law, ErvinLooney; maternal grandparents, Harold and Bertie Baldwin; paternal grandparents, Roy and Lucy Daniels; and special nephew, Shane Looney.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Tyler Branham and wife Brittany of Sevierville TN, Lindsay Beth Burks and husband Willie of Georgetown, KY; father, Reece Daniels and step-mother, Vickie, of Sevierville, TN; step-brother, Jordan Gann; grandchildren, Emery Tyler Branham, Emma Rose Burks, and Presley Elisabeth Burks; sister, Lisa Looney of Grundy VA; and brother, Matthew Danielsand wife Melanie of Sevierville, TN.
She is also survived by her special aunts, Patricia Jackson, Brenda Keene Stiltner and Irene Allen; special uncles, Gregory Baldwin, Dillard Mullins, and Ralph Jackson; mother and father-in-law, Ann and Darrell Branham of Defiance, OH.; nieces, Ashlee Miller and husband Brandon, Abigail Daniels, and Charlotte Miller; nephew, Jude Daniels; special long-time friends, Stephanie Estep Frye and Kevin Fuller; father-in-law, Ervin Stiltner of FL; and a host of other aunts, uncle, family and friends.
Funeral service for Andrea Beth Branham was held at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy, VA, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with her brother, Minister Matthew Daniels, Pastor Eugene Whited, and Pastor Denise McGeorge officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were Rita White, Addison Taylor, Gregory Baldwin, Donna Honaker Looney, Dean Baldwin, Kevin Fuller, Keith Ward, Timothy Osborne, Stephanie Frye, Dr. Kenneth Cofer and oncology staff at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jordan Gann, Debra and Hershel Halcomb, Robert and Larry Burks, Margaret, Ken and Elizabeth Combs and Irene Lane.
The family received friends at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel ofGrundy, VA, Friday, after 6:00 with evening service held at 7:00 p.m.