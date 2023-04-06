Andrea Beth Branham
On March 28, 2023, the light in this world grew a little more dim when our precious Mama, ANDREA BETH BRANHAM, left this earth and entered her Heavenly home, after an extended and courageous battle with cancer. She was of Sevierville, TN, formerly Grundy, VA, was born on May 21st, 1972, to Reece Daniels of Sevierville, TN and the late Sue Daniels.

As a young girl, Beth started competing in and won numerous pageants. Her titles included Little Miss Virginia and Miss Appalachian Music Festival where she was crowned by country music legend, Johnny Cash. Beth was a cheerleader from elementary through high school and was loved by her classmates. In high school, she was voted Homecoming Attendant three times.

