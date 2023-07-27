Yesterday may seem so far away, but for John Echols yesterday is very much a part of today.
Echols memoir, “Yesterday’s Boys,” is a collection of short stories recounting his experiences of growing up at Patterson, Virginia in the 1950s. At that time, the community was centered around the small elementary school and the Sycamore Coal Company’s mine. Today, both the school and the mine have closed and the area looks nothing like it did then.
“I went up there (Patterson) a few years ago and there’s just about nothing left,” said Echols. “There isn’t hardly a history of that place and I wanted to preserve some of the history. I’m not a history buff, but some of the history needs to be saved.”
Echols got to work on the project determined not to delay in getting his memories down in print.
“I’m eighty-one years old,” said Echols. “When I die and a few more of my friends and loved ones die, all of this history will be gone.”
The history that is presented ranges from observations about the community to a very loving tribute to his grandmother, Rosa Ellen Trent, who raised Echols.
“My grandmother was kinda short and stocky,” said Echols. “She never had a bad word to say about anybody. I don’t remember ever hearing her complain about being sick. I don’t remember her having a sick day in her life. She was strong.”
That strength was certainly displayed after losing her husband. She had several young children at home and still stepped up to take in Echols when he needed her. She provided a loving home and of course provided him the necessities.
“She was a good cook,” recalls Echols. “She could take nothing and make a meal out of it.”
The food and financial insecurity that impacted Echols’ family was not unique for families living at Patterson.
“We were poor,” said Echols, “but we really didn’t know how poor we were because everyone else was in the same boat.”
Even the families that had a miner in the household working for Sycamore experienced the ups and downs of the coal economy. Buchanan County during the 1950s experienced an economic decline as several of the larger mines closed and others reduced the number of days running coal as they struggled with the lack of demand.
“When you only got to work a few days a week, things got tight especially for the families that had a bunch of kids,” shares Echols. “They would go to the company store and get what they needed. Then come payday, they would deduct that amount from their pay.”
This uncertain economy often resulted in Echols and his friends looking for ways to make money.
“My friend, Junior Matney, and I were broke all the time,” writes Echols. “We didn’t have two nickels to rub together. Times were tough for a couple of hillbilly boys. You couldn’t beg, borrow, steal, or buy a job—not even a little handyman job. Desperate times called for desperate measures.”
Those desperate measures found the two teenagers, Echols and Matney, teaming up to start a bootlegging business. They would go to the West Virginia side of Bradshaw Mountain to pick up a load of moonshine and bring it back to Patterson to resale.
“Junior and I were doing pretty good in the liquor business,” shares Echols. “We had money to spend and money in our pockets for the first time ever.”
The business was going quite smooth until Junior’s Father found out. The two boys were then called in for a talk with him.
“He started telling us that we were going to get into big trouble if we kept on selling the moonshine,” recounts Echols. “He stressed the point that if one wrong person, or some guy’s wife got mad and dropped a dime on us, it would be all over. We would have a police record for the rest of our lives.”
That was enough to get the young bootleggers back on the straight and narrow path that their parents and their teachers at Patterson had tried to teach them to follow during their elementary school days.
“One of the teachers there (Patterson Elementary) was hard on you,” shares Echols. “You either got your homework done or you got a whipping. So you didn’t miss your homework too many times. She was hard. She had a paddle that wouldn’t quit.”
Besides discipline, the students also discovered the meaning of helping out during a crisis when part of Sycamore’s slate dump caught on fire and the older male students at the school were called into action.
“One morning this guy came in and talked to the principal of the school, Mr. Perkins,” remembered Echols. “Pretty soon we were leaving and climbing into the back of his truck. He took us to where the fire was and gave us a hoe and we would go along the edge of the fire and drag it down where it had already burned and put it out. We just kept right on going around the hillside.”
While not the typical day at Patterson, the story helps demonstrate how life was different for young people then, which goes to preserve the stories for future generations and allows those that were a part of them to reminisce about the past. Echols didn’t seek out his former classmates and friends to discuss the stories before writing them, but he is getting feedback from some of the people he grew up with now.
“I’ve heard from a few of them and they told me they enjoyed it, but they are not going to tell you ‘Man this stinks,’” says Echols with a smile.
Echols will be discussing his book at the Buchanan County Public Library Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. Copies of the book will be for sale on the night of the event and he will be available to sign them.
Echols, who now lives in Key West, Florida, is looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones when he visits the library. He is excited to share his memories of growing up in Patterson.
“Life in Patterson was a good life for me,” proclaims Echols. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”