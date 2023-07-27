Yesterday may seem so far away, but for John Echols yesterday is very much a part of today.

Echols memoir, “Yesterday’s Boys,” is a collection of short stories recounting his experiences of growing up at Patterson, Virginia in the 1950s. At that time, the community was centered around the small elementary school and the Sycamore Coal Company’s mine. Today, both the school and the mine have closed and the area looks nothing like it did then.

