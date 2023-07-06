DICKENSON COUNTY, Va.,- The Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority received $350,000 to purchase a 7th dormitory for the Wildwood Recovery Center project in Dickenson County.
In January, the IDA and Addiction Recovery Care announced a partnership to bring a 96-bed inpatient rehabilitation center to 340 Chipmill Road in Clintwood, Virginia.
The 7th dormitory will allow 16 additional men to be treated at the facility, increasing the capacity to 112.
The Rapha Foundation approved the first half of funding at their board meeting in December 2022.
“The Rapha Foundation is pleased to work in partnership with the IDA and the Genan Foundation to provide this critical funding,” said Mark Vanover, Rapha Foundation Executive Director. “The opioid epidemic has had an overwhelming impact on health outcomes for individuals in our region. This project is at the core of the Rapha Foundations’ mission to create opportunity through partnership.”
Meanwhile, the Genan Foundation’s board of directors voted to fund the other half of the project at their most recent meeting in June.
“The Genan Foundation recognizes the impact that mental health and substance abuse is having on communities in Southwest Virginia and is working with partners in the area to help address this problem,” added Holly Hatcher, President and CEO of the Genan Foundation.
ARC, a leading provider of comprehensive treatment services for individuals with substance use disorder (SUD), will operate the 112-bed facility. ARC’s treatment model includes multiple stages of treatment traditionally conducted on an outpatient basis. The ARC model calls for individuals to reside on campus to create a holistic and all-encompassing treatment program.
“The housing component of the ARC model is truly one of the major components of what sets them apart from other treatment models for SUD,” said Dana Cronkhite, Dickenson County Director of Economic Development. “Providing individuals a safe and loving environment to live while healing from this disease and gaining skills to become employable is one of the main pieces to creating a successful program for recovery. We are thankful for the support and commitment from the Rapha and Genan Foundations support and commitment that will allow more individuals struggling with addiction to receive the help they need and deserve.” Site development is underway, and plans for an opening in early 2024 are on track.