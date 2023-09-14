Whitewood Flood.jpg

Homes are in disarray and mud covered the streets following the July 2022 flood that swept through the Garden District and other parts of Buchanan and Tazewell Counties.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Whitewood flood victims are set to get a portion of $18 million in flood relief assistance after lawmakers approve amendments to the 2024 fiscal budget.

The Virginia House and Senate convened on Sept. 6, and approved amendments to the 2024 fiscal budget that will provide approved property owners in the Whitewood area of Buchanan County and Bandy section of Tazewell County up to 175% of the local assessed value of their real property in the form of a grant.

