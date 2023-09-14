Whitewood flood victims are set to get a portion of $18 million in flood relief assistance after lawmakers approve amendments to the 2024 fiscal budget.
The Virginia House and Senate convened on Sept. 6, and approved amendments to the 2024 fiscal budget that will provide approved property owners in the Whitewood area of Buchanan County and Bandy section of Tazewell County up to 175% of the local assessed value of their real property in the form of a grant.
“It was heartbreaking to see so many people lose their homes,” Virginia Delegate Will Morefield said. “The majority of the flood victims had few resources to rebuild their homes and their lives. This funding will provide them hope during a time when almost all hope was lost. I anticipate the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will issue the program guidelines in the coming days ahead.”
Garden Supervisor Jeff Cooper said the funding will be identical to the program that was established last year in the amount of $11.4 million dollars for the flood victims of Hurley, Virginia. “This is a long time coming,” Cooper said about the money approved for Whitewood and Bandy. “I know it has been over a year. The good thing about this money is you don’t have to move back to this area to qualify for it and that is a benefit.”
Cooper also noted that residents in the Whitewood and Hurley area who are in need of help tearing down the flooded homes and or abandoned structures to contact the Buchanan County administrative office to get placed on the list.
Other budget amendment highlights Include:
$1.05 billion in tax reductions. This is in addition to the $4.0 billion tax relief adopted by the 2022 General Assembly. We believe this balanced package provides much-needed relief to help our low- and middle-income citizens, keep Virginia competitive for business, and retain our retired military personnel.
A “sales tax holiday” for school supplies, hurricane preparedness, clothing and footwear and energy-efficient durable goods, which had expired. This year the sales tax holiday will be held the third weekend in October.
One-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers, increases the standard deduction ($8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for joint filers)
2% pay increase for all state, state-supported local and higher education employees as well as targeted pay increases for public safety personnel (sheriffs, commonwealths attorneys and indigent defense and court clerks).
2% pay salary supplement for all SOQ recognized positions effective Jan 1, 2024 (this is in addition to the five percent supplement that went into effect on July 1, 2023). In total, the state has increased its salary supplements by 17% over the past three years.
20 million more for school security grants to ensure there is a safe learning environment for our children and educators.