WISE — Wellmore Coal Company of Grundy was the winner of the 2023 Metallurgical Coal Producers Association/Virginia Energy Governor’s Cup Mine Rescue Contest held on June 1 in Wise.
Seven teams from a three-state area competed for the top spot before Wellmore Coal Company emerged as the winner.
The two-day event, which began May 31, was held at the University of Virginia at Wise and featured competition in first aid, pre-shift, team tech and BG4 Bench on the first day.
Featured Local Savings
Members of the Wellmore Coal Company winning mine rescue team included Shannon Moore, captain Chris Turner, briefing officer; and Anthony Grizzle, Brandon Rasnake, Jordan Corry, Will Altizer, Joey Fuller and Johnny Branham.
Second place in the mine rescue contest went to Paramont Contura LLC, of Norton. Members of the team included Adam Phillips, captain; Casey Mooneyhan, briefing officer; and Frankie Moore, Brian Keith, Joseph Sykes, Eric Collins, Robbie Middleton and Brad Hawkins.
Additional teams competing included:
Coronado Global Resources — Buchanan Gold Team, Oakwood, Virginia, comprised of Travis Grimmett, captain; Keith Richardson, briefing officer; and Steven Vitatoe, Cory Viers, Gary Chapman, Zack Dye and Barry Baker.
Ferroglobe/Alden Resources, Corbin, Kentucky, comprised of Fred Shannon, captain; Travis Truett, briefing officer; Shannon Jones, Scottie Fields, Nick Shannon, Johnny Riley, Ewell Jordan and Lewis Mills.
Inmet Mining Blue Team, Knoxville, Tennessee, comprised of Tony Lloyd, captain; Tim Turner, briefing officer; and Steven Johnson, Jeremie Joseph, Elisha Boggs, Bobby Fields and Scott Massard;
JRL Coal, Putney, Kentucky, comprised of Cody Stewart, captain; Casey Caldwell, briefing officer; and Derrick Cochran, Brad Kelly, Jordan Turner, Dustin Robinson and Aaron Huckleby; and
Virginia Small Operators, Abingdon, Virginia, comprised of Billy Graham Jr., captain; Lester Mullins, briefing officer; and Tim Smith, Luke Ramey, Kenny Stanford and Joshua Scott.
Winners were also named in first aid, pre-shift, team tech and BG4 Bench.
Tim Turner, of Inmet Mining, won the BG4 bench contest.
The Paramont Contura LLC team of Eric Collins, Brian Keith and Frankie Moore won the first aid contest.
Joseph Sykes, of Paramont Contura LLC, won the pre-shift competition. Sykes and Adam Phillips, of Paramont Contura LLC, won the Team Tech competition.
“We were pleased to once again sponsor the Governor’s Cup Mine Rescue Contest,” said MCPA Chairman Bob Cline. “The competition is a way for the participating teams to keep their mine rescue skills sharp as they solve a complex mine problem, encountering several obstacles which the teams have to work through to have a successful outcome. We congratulate Wellmore Coal Company on its first place finish and we commend all of the teams and individuals who participate in mine rescue and the associated other competitions held for their dedication to mine rescue and safety.”