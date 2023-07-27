Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Chris Vance was recently named Law Enforcement’s "Officer of the Year" for his teen-related traffic crash and fatality prevention efforts.
Vance, who primarily works in the Tazewell and Russell County areas of Southwest Virginia was among the 21 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speaks Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet, held on July 15, at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
During the event Vance was recognized for his contribution in promoting traffic safety among youth in the community, region, and state and for his exemplary support of YOVASO programs and/or a peer-to-peer traffic safety club.
YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office. YOVASO has existed since 2001 and works with schools and youth groups across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.
With the theme of the 2023 awards ceremony being “Groovin’ Thru the Decades: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving,” two former YOVASO club members, Mandy Adkins, Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt County and Callie Clary, fourth grade teacher for Roanoke City Public Schools, gave the keynote address. Adkins and Clary joined YOVASO in honoring the schools, youth groups, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2022-23 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.