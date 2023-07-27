Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Chris Vance was recently named Law Enforcement’s "Officer of the Year" for his teen-related traffic crash and fatality prevention efforts.

Vance, who primarily works in the Tazewell and Russell County areas of Southwest Virginia was among the 21 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speaks Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet, held on July 15, at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

