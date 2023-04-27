Buchanan County Public Schools interim superintendent Sherry Fletcher (middle) presents a FBLA award to Council High School’s Conner Elswick (left) during the April 20 school board meeting with Hurricane school board Mike Thompson also in attendance.
The Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent search is heating up with nine interviews set for early May.
Following an hour-long meeting between the Buchanan County School Board and Tom Brewster, the Director of Member Service for the Virginia School Board Association on April 20, Prater school board member and board chairman Jack Compton announced that nine applicants will receive an interview to potentially become the next BCPS superintendent.
Compton noted that of nine inquiries, there were nine full applications filed.
Among the applicants four are current or former superintendents; two were central office administrators and three were principal/building-level administrators.
There were three men and six women with six of nine from the state of Virginia.
Out of the three out-of-state applicants, one was from New Mexico and two from North Carolina. Compton informed those in attendance that the applicant from New Mexico works at home and resides in Washington County, Virginia.
Interviews will be conducted between May 1, through May 15.
During the regular scheduled board meeting following the board meeting with the VSBA, the board welcomed longtime Buchanan County assistant superintendent Sherry Fletcher as the interim superintendent as former superintendent Melanie Hibbitts is no longer the acting superintendent and on leave until contract expires on June 1.
In November 2022, Knox board member Robbie Cline made the motion to notify Hibbitts who was present at the meeting, that her contract as Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent would not be renewed this coming June. Garden School Board member Ray Blankenship seconded the motion and it passed in a 4-3 vote with Rocklick School Board member Heath Harrison, Compton, Cline and Blankenship voting in favor of the motion while South Grundy School Board member David Thornbury, North Grundy School Board member Angie McClanahan and Hurricane School Board member Mike Thompson voted in opposition to the motion.
In January, McClanahan made a motion that would lead to Hibbitts contract to be renewed but the motion failed in a 4-3 vote.