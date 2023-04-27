Sherry.JPG

Buchanan County Public Schools interim superintendent Sherry Fletcher (middle) presents a FBLA award to Council High School’s Conner Elswick (left) during the April 20 school board meeting with Hurricane school board Mike Thompson also in attendance.

 Submitted photo

The Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent search is heating up with nine interviews set for early May.

Following an hour-long meeting between the Buchanan County School Board and Tom Brewster, the Director of Member Service for the Virginia School Board Association on April 20, Prater school board member and board chairman Jack Compton announced that nine applicants will receive an interview to potentially become the next BCPS superintendent.

