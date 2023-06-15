Elementary VSBA Art winners was recognized by the Buchanan County School Board during the Buchanan County School Board’s May meeting. Those recognized were first place-Alyssa Wright (far right), The Wise Owl (Riverview); Second place-Jenna Hess (second from right), Beautiful Barn (Council), Third place-Tayleigh Adams (second from left), Safari Sunshine (Hurley) and was joined by Buchanan County art teacher Leanne Clifton.
The Buchanan County School Board recognized the Middle School VSBA Art winners during the board’s May meeting. Recognized during the meeting were first First place-Brycen Adams (right), The Christ (Hurley); Second place-Lucy Savage (middle), Paradise Morning (Riverview), Third place-Zoey McGlothlin (not pictured), Wolf Reserve (Council) and was joined by Buchanan County art teacher Leanne Clifton.
High School VSBA Art winners were recognized during the Buchanan County School Board’s May meeting. Those recognized were Abegail Tran (pictured), Ornate Visions (Hurley) and Emma McClanahan (not pictured), Mother Nature (Grundy)
Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer
Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer
The Buchanan County School Board recognized several talented young artists for placing in the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA), county art contest.
Those who placed in this year’s VSBA county art contest had their work on display during the board’s May 24 meeting, at the Government Center on Slate and those in attendance were presented with a certificate in front of the board.
Following are the 2022-2023, VSBA art contest winners:
Elementary VSBA Art
First place-Alyssa Wright, The Wise Owl (Riverview)
Second place-Jenna Hess, Beautiful Barn (Council)
Third place-Tayleigh Adams, Safari Sunshine (Hurley)
Middle School VSBA Art
First place-Brycen Adams, The Christ (Hurley)
Second place-Lucy Savage, Paradise Morning (Riverview)
Third place-Zoey McGlothlin, Wolf Reserve (Council)