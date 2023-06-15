RICHMOND — Virginia’s official and only comprehensive report on local and statewide crime figures for 2022, titled “Crime in Virginia,” is now publicly available on the Virginia State Police CJIS Data Analysis and Reporting Team page.

The report provides precise rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties across the Commonwealth. The “Crime in Virginia” report also breaks down criminal offenses and arrests by reporting agency.

