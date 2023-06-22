Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin recently announced that unemployment rates for Virginia saw a slight decrease in April, via the latest statistics available.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Buchanan County’s unemployment rate for April sits at 3.90 (latest statistics), a decrease of 0.5 percent from March when the state’s unemployment rate was at 4.4 percent.
The Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) said the labor force in Virginia increased by 21,687 individuals to 4,550,748. Over 25,000 more Virginians were employed in April than March with further declines in the unemployment rate to 3.1 percent. Youngkin said the labor force participation rate rose 0.3 of a percentage point to 66.2 percent in April, the highest rate since June 2014.
Employment rose in seven of eleven major industry sectors for April, was unchanged in mining, and declined in three. The largest job gains during April occurred in leisure and hospitality services with an increase of 2,700 jobs to 411,100. The second largest increase occurred in finance (+2,300 jobs) to 216,200. Manufacturing was third with a gain of 1,100 jobs, rising to 246,700. The largest job loss during April occurred in professional and business services (-4,600 jobs) to 810,200, followed by construction (-1,300 jobs) to 212,100, and trade, transportation, and utilities (-500 jobs) to 665,000.
Featured Local Savings
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases, while mining was unchanged, and trade, transportation and utilities experienced a loss. The largest absolute over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality services, up 24,400 jobs (+6.3%). The second largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 23,500 jobs (+4.3%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in government, up 15,800 jobs (+2.2%). Trade, transportation, and utilities experienced the only job loss (-100 jobs).
The nation’s unemployment rate was listed at 3.1 percent in April, which was a slight decrease from March as the United States unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.
The following are Virginia’s top 50 counties with the lowest unemployment rate in April:
1. Northumberland County 4.40
2. Brunswick County 4.10
3. Lancaster County 4.00
4. Buchanan County 3.90 (previously ranked eighth)