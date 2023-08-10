Tourism-related jobs are on the increase according to the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority.
Virginia directly supported 210,721 jobs in 2022, an increase of more than 25,000 jobs compared to 2021, but still down about 30,000 jobs compared to 2019.
Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority announced in a press release last week that travelers spent $83 million per day in Virginia, up from $69 million in 2021. Virginia visitors directly drove nearly $2.2 billion in state and local tax revenues, an increase of 19.1% from $1.8 billion in 2021. Overnight visitation to Virginia increased by 10% to 42.2 million visitors, up from 38.3 million in 2020.
“Travel and tourism play an essential role in Virginia’s economy,” said Governor Youngkin. “Reviving our tourism industry was a crucial goal to our economic recovery, and our focused efforts on employment and business growth has proven to be successful for the Commonwealth.”
“We are thrilled to see visitor spending in Virginia return to pre-pandemic numbers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The rate of spending recovery and growth proves how resilient Virginia’s tourism industry is. We look forward to seeing increased travel and a continued recovery in 2023.”
With the additional marketing dollars that came through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Virginia and its localities continued to see growth in visitor spending. Virginia Tourism, specifically, utilized recovery grant funds to advertise in new markets and reached nearly 15 million more households in 2022 compared to 2021.
“By reaching more travelers in new markets, Virginia continues to raise awareness and consideration as a premier travel destination,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This awareness results in increased bookings and arrivals, which, in turn, translates to increased visitor spending across the state.”
Virginia Tourism Corporation receives its annual economic impact data from Tourism Economics, in partnership with the U.S. Travel Association. The information is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from pre-person trips taken 50 miles or more away from home. Detailed economic impact data is available at vatc.org/research/economicimpact.
The Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority serves the Commonwealth’s westernmost counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise and the City of Norton.