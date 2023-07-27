Virginia unemployment rates dropped in June.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 2.7 percent in June, which is 0.2 of a percentage point above the rate from a year ago.
Virginia unemployment rates dropped in June.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 2.7 percent in June, which is 0.2 of a percentage point above the rate from a year ago.
According to household survey data in June, the labor force increased by 13,757 to 4,599,082 as the number of unemployed residents increased by 3,665 to 116,881. The number of employed residents decreased by 9,354 to 125,054. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which dropped to 3.6 percent. The number of employed residents rose by 23,111 to 4,463,028 and labor participation rate rose to 66.6 percent in June.
Virginia’s nonagricultural employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 2,900 jobs in June to 4,146,400.
Employment rose in six of eleven major industry sectors and declined in five. The largest job gains during June occurred in government with an increase of 6,000 jobs to 733,900. The second largest increase occurred in manufacturing (+900 jobs) to 246,200. Trade, transportation and utilities were third, with a gain of 700 jobs, rising to 666,600. Education and health services was fourth with a gain of 300 jobs, rising to 575,200. Other increases included mining which rose by 200 to 7,200 while miscellaneous services increased by 100 to 195,000.
The largest job loss during June occurred in construction (-3,200) to 211,900. The second largest decrease occurred in information, with a decrease of 1,000 jobs to 71,400. The third largest loss occurred in leisure and hospitality services with a decrease of 900 jobs to 407,900. Finance and professional and business services had the fourth largest decrease, each dropping by 100 to 216,200 and 814,900, respectively.
Virginia’s unadjusted unemployment rate increased 0.1 of a percentage point in June to 2.8 percent. This is 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the rate from a year ago. Compared to a year ago, the number of unemployed decreased by 586, household employment increased by 179,237, and the labor force increased by 178,651. Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national unadjusted rate, which rose to 3.8 percent.
Compared to last month, the June unadjusted workweek for Virginia’s 161,700 manufacturing production workers increased by 0.7 of an hour to 41.9 hours. Average hourly earnings of private-sector production workers rose by $0.25 to $24.62 in June and average weekly earnings increased by $27.54 to $1,031.58.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.