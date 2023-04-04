Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia’s labor force participation rate has increased in February to 65.6%, its highest rate since February 2020’s pre-pandemic rate of 65.7%.
According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics, the labor force in Virginia increased by 17,618 t0 4,505,193.
“Our goal since day one has been to increase opportunities for Virginians, sidelined during the pandemic, to return to the workforce—and we’re closer than ever to pre-pandemic labor participation,” Youngkin said in a press release issued on Apr 3. “February’s employment figures demonstrate Virginia continues to be headed in the right direction. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty in the United States and around the world, our focus in Virginia remains on creating an environment for investment and job growth so that we can truly be the best place to live, work and raise your family.”
On a seasonally adjusted basis, employment rose in four of eleven major industry sectors for the month and declined in seven. The largest job gain during February occurred in government, with an increase of 6,100 jobs to 725,700.
The second largest increase occurred in education and health services (+2,200 jobs) to 572,600. Trade, transportation, and utilities was third, with a gain of 1,100 jobs, rising to 669,000. The largest job loss during February occurred in professional and business services (-2,600 jobs) to 811,700. The second largest decrease occurred in leisure and hospitality, with a decrease of 1,800 jobs to 406,100. The third largest loss occurred in construction with a decrease of 1,200 jobs to 214,600.
BLS published an additional employment figure from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”) which shows employment rose by 3,200 jobs in February to 4,131,200 and has increased by nearly 119,000 since January 2022.
“Virginia’s job market has remained strong to start the year. We continue to see the private sector drive the economic growth in the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said. “As we accelerate our workforce development efforts, we are focused on executing programs in the fastest-growing sectors that will help more Virginians participate in a growing economy.”
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while one industry experienced a loss. The largest absolute over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 26,100 jobs (+4.8%). The second largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 22,900 jobs (+6.0%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 14,000 jobs (+1.8%). Finance experienced the only job loss (-400 jobs). For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
“We are nearly three years beyond the onset of the Covid pandemic and our economy continues to recover,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “The labor force participation rate rose to 65.6% in February, which was the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic. High-quality jobs in in-demand sectors remain throughout the Commonwealth and we are encouraged that Virginians are filling those jobs and returning to the workforce.”