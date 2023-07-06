CLINTWOOD, Va., — Consideration of how best to raise cost share matching funds in seeking large federal grants to advance construction of the Coalfields Expressway in Virginia was among the topics of discussion as members of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority met at the Dickenson Center for Education and Research in Clintwood last Monday.

Josh Evans, chairman of the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, who is also a member of the CFX Authority board, welcomed authority board members to Dickenson County and thanked them for meeting in Dickenson County.

