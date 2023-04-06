Poplar Creek Phase A - 2023 - Resized (1).jpg

Construction activity continues on the Poplar Creek Phase A section of the future Coalfields Expressway route.

 Virginia Department of Transportation | Submitted photo

BUCHANAN COUNTY — A request for $7 million in congressionally directed spending for a four-lane for US 121/US 460 Poplar Creek Phase A and Phase B segments in Buchanan County, was filed by the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority with federal legislators earlier this month.

The application for funding, filed with Congressman Morgan Griffith, Senator Tim Kaine and Senator Mark Warner, targets five additional miles of the Coalfields Expressway (CFX) for widening to four-lane construction between the corporate limits of the Town of Grundy and the Southern Gap Industrial Park. $7 million is the most that can be requested annually for a project under the Congressionally Directed Spending program.

