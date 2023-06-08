The Virginia Department of Transportation denied Buchanan County’s request for a temporary bridge at Big Branch on Route 715 in the Whitewood area.
VDOT’s Bristol District Engineer Tabitha Crowder notified Buchanan County Administrator Craig Horn that installing a temporary bridge at the mouth of Big Branch was not possible due to several factors including erosion caused by the July 2022 flood that took the bridge out, moving the bank closer to the railroad tracks. Other factors included the presence of Big Sandy Crawfish and the railroad overpass clearance being reduced among others.
VDOT listed several factors why a temporary bridge could not be installed. One main factor was due to the July 2022 flood eroding the channel and moving the southbound side of the river approximately 15 feet closer to the railroad than it was prior to the July event. The bridge was previously 86 feet long and now the span is greater than 100 feet. As a result, our temporary bridge which is 90 feet long will not span this stream at this location without building a temporary abutment or pier in the floodway.
VDOT told Horn that one major challenge in the area is the presence of the threatened Big Sandy Crayfish in the Dismal River. VDOT went on to explain that due to the Big Sandy Crayfish presence, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife will require a formal consultation process to be completed before any work is performed in the waterway.
It takes more than six months to complete and applies to any temporary or permanent impacts to the waterway, so is necessary for the temporary bridge installation as well as the permanent replacement.
Additionally, VDOT stated temporary structures require the construction of a ramp to raise traffic from the roadway level up to the level of the floor beams. Due to the river shifting toward the railroad, it further reduced the limited area between the channel and the existing railroad structure where Route 715 crosses under the railroad. VDOT noted the underpass currently provides approximately 11 feet of clearance for vehicles.
The construction of this ramp would extend through the railroad structure reducing the clearance to less than nine feet. This would continue to restrict many trucks or emergency vehicles and likely not be permitted by the railroad due to the risk of damage to their structure.
VDOT explained that a temporary bridge is susceptible to catching debris and incurring damage during flooding and would require the contractor that builds the permanent structure back would have to remove the bridge prior to construction.
“We understand the importance of this access to the community and will continue to look for ways to reduce the time of the overall process to construct a new permanent structure at this location,” VDOT Bristol District Engineer Tabitha Crowder said. “Our crews will continue to maintain the alternative route as though it were a primary route to ensure that residents can safely travel and access their homes until the project is complete.”
Crowder said based on the geometric constraints and environmental issues, it is not possible to construct a temporary crossing at the location. She said VDOT would continue to look for opportunities to advance the schedule of the permanent replacement project.
Horn asked VDOT to install the temporary bridge in a letter dated March 23, 2023, to VDOT commissioner Stephen C Brich. Big Branch residents’ route home has been extended significantly due to the bridge getting washed out.
Originally, fieldwork on the Big Sandy Crayfish was not had begun till September 2023, but VDOT’s environmental team and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife has advanced the process to initiate the fieldwork this month and should receive results soon.