The Virginia Department of Transportation denied Buchanan County’s request for a temporary bridge at Big Branch on Route 715 in the Whitewood area.

VDOT’s Bristol District Engineer Tabitha Crowder notified Buchanan County Administrator Craig Horn that installing a temporary bridge at the mouth of Big Branch was not possible due to several factors including erosion caused by the July 2022 flood that took the bridge out, moving the bank closer to the railroad tracks. Other factors included the presence of Big Sandy Crawfish and the railroad overpass clearance being reduced among others.

