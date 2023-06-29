CLINTWOOD, Va., – An up to $30,000 grant to the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to be used for additional site development on the IDA’s “Green Lot” in Clintwood to ready it for future development was closed recently by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

In addition to site development, the funds will be used for the construction of a permanent entrance and installation of roller compacted stone at the 1.14-acre site, adjacent to Clintwood Lumber in Clintwood and known as the “Green Lot.”

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you