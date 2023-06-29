CLINTWOOD, Va., – An up to $30,000 grant to the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to be used for additional site development on the IDA’s “Green Lot” in Clintwood to ready it for future development was closed recently by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
In addition to site development, the funds will be used for the construction of a permanent entrance and installation of roller compacted stone at the 1.14-acre site, adjacent to Clintwood Lumber in Clintwood and known as the “Green Lot.”
“VCEDA has supported the development of the Green Lot project in Dickenson County previously, approving funding to the IDA -- including a $300,000 loan toward the project in 2016 and a $60,000 loan in 2021 -- to assist in the acquisition and development of the site,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “This latest round of funding will assist in additional site development to ready it for future economic development.”
Last November, VCEDA also approved a $50,000 grant to the IDA for a feasibility study to assist in the marketing and economic development of both the Green Lot and the IDA’s Haysi High School Lot properties.
Belcher noted the IDA application to VCEDA for the latest round of funding for the Green Lot indicated the IDA would like to go ahead and perform the additional site development detailed as the lot currently lacks an entrance and cannot be reached from Main Street. The application further indicated the IDA plans to work in conjunction with the Town of Clintwood to provide a space at the lot for a local farmers market and food trucks, while a more permanent solution for the long-term development of the property is explored.
“The Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority appreciates the partnership and support of VCEDA in the site development of the Green Lot in Clintwood,” said Dana Cronkhite, Dickenson County economic development executive director. “This lot, which is located next to Clintwood Lumber on Main Street, is a prime area for future development in the town. This funding will allow the IDA to take the next steps in making the lot accessible and usable, while we work on next steps for future development.”