WISE, Va., — As charcuterie boards have grown in popularity, a niche has been created for the craft of making them which led Misti Ramey to open The Charc Board on 319 E. Main Street in Wise, Virginia.
Boards or boxes of all sizes to serve individuals, as well as businesses, for entertaining, events and parties are offered. Customers have the option to dine in or take out and local delivery options are also available.
The Charc Board LLC was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Seed Capital Matching Grant.
Featured Local Savings
“Misti Ramey has found a real niche in opening the Charc Board, LLC,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “The business is one that appeals to both locals and tourists as it creates one-of-a-kind food fare for its customers, while also creating jobs. The business projects five full-time and five part-time employees within three years.”
The business is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays; and is closed on Sundays.
Ramey noted that for some, starting with the definition of charcuterie is helpful when it comes to helping potential customers visualize the foods she offers.
“Taken from the French word for ‘cooked meat,’ charcuterie to us is an artistically plated spread of delicious craft meats paired with a variety of savory accompaniments including cheeses, fresh fruits and vegetables, breads and crackers, honey, spreads, oil and vinegars and nuts and seeds decorated with various greens,” Ramey said.
She noted the charcuterie boards made at The Charc Board can be personalized and made to order, or prepared options are available and include those featuring an array of meats and cheeses to those featuring sweet treats. At Christmas, a brunch board featuring bacon, fruits, sugared waffles, pancakes, cinnamon rolls and boiled eggs was also a good seller.
Grab and go lunch items are also offered and sorbet-based superfood bowls are available allowing customers to choose a house bowl or make it their own way. There are currently six vegan, non-dairy and gluten free bases offered and plans are to add more during the summer months. On Saturday mornings, mini pancakes, made to taste by adding fruit and syrup toppings are also offered and as the summer months start, ice cream nachos are being added to the menu.
Ramey purchases supplies for the board locally when possible, although she also uses large retail suppliers.
Boards range in price from $10 for single serve boards to $125 for boards which serve 10 or more. Other offerings include single serve charcuterie cups and the set-up of grazing tables for larger events.
The VCEDA grant, she said, was used for plumbing needs at her Main Street location and other equipment and supply needs.
“Without the VCEDA seed capital grant, we could not have moved forward,” Ramey said. “There were many unexpected things that came up as we began working on this project. We never would have been able to go through this without it. The people in the community have been excited about it and it has given us hope from the start that we will do well.”
Ramey said she hopes the business will continue to create more jobs. Future plans include to develop a website and to offer online ordering as an option.
Ramey worked with the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College in developing her application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Wise County Industrial Development Authority.
“Mountain Empire’s Community College SBDC has enjoyed working with Misti Ramey as she opened The Charc Board,” said Becki-Oquinn-Purdie, SBDC director at MECC. “The Charc Board has grown and evolved through its flexibility and creativity. The VCEDA Seed Capital Fund helped The Charc Board expand into a larger location. Misti has found a niche in the community. The SBDC is excited to see the growth and expansion of The Charc Board.”
“The Charc Board is a very unique small business and the Wise County IDA was proud to provide support for this application,” said Brian Falin, Wise County Industrial Development Authority executive director. “The products offered are beautifully done and offer a creative and unique catering option. Misti does such a great job with her charcuterie boards and other items that we are confident she will continue to see success.”
The Charc Board, LLC may be reached by calling 276- 455-0879 and may also be found on Facebook.