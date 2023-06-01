Charc Board Ribbon Cutting.jpg

The Charc Board, LLC was a recent recipient of a VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant. Second from left is owner Misti Ramey in this file photo of the ribbon cutting held to celebrate her new business in Wise, Virginia.

 Submitted photo

WISE, Va., — As charcuterie boards have grown in popularity, a niche has been created for the craft of making them which led Misti Ramey to open The Charc Board on 319 E. Main Street in Wise, Virginia.

Boards or boxes of all sizes to serve individuals, as well as businesses, for entertaining, events and parties are offered. Customers have the option to dine in or take out and local delivery options are also available.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you