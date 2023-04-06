An up to $250,000 loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to be used to finance additional renovations and improvements at the former Acme building and site soon to be occupied by Bates Family Farm, LLC, was closed.

Bates Family Farm relocated to Russell County in 2019 and not only raises goats, but is also a manufacturer of goat milk lotions and soaps.

