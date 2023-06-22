Dickenson - Chip Mill.jpg

Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, presented a ceremonial check for $217,000 to the Dickenson County IDA to be utilized for the county IDA’s chip mill redevelopment project. On hand for the presentation, from left, were Belcher; Larry Yates, Dickenson County IDA chairman; Josh Evans, chairman of the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors; Dana Cronkhite, Dickenson County IDA executive director; and Larry Barton, Dickenson County Administrator.

 Submitted photo

RED ONION, Va.,– An up to a $217,000 grant to be used to assist the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority in its Chip Mill Site Redevelopment Project in the Red Onion area of Dickenson County was recently closed by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

The funds will be used to repurpose the abandoned chip mill site and to provide a build ready pad of approximately 23.5 acres.

