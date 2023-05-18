VCEDA Board Meeting 04.27.23.jpg

Members of the VCEDA board met Thursday in Lebanon, approving loans and grants totaling more than $900,000, including those for site development, broadband, workforce development and tourism-related projects projected to create additional employment and access to high-speed internet in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region.

 Submitted photo

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development recently invested $100,000 in the arts for Buchanan County.

VCEDA awarded $900,000 in several different loans and grants during the board’s April 28 meeting in Lebanon to be used for site development, broadband, workforce development and tourism-related projects around Southwest Virginia.

