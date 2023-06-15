ST. PAUL, Va., - The marketing of tourism-related businesses and assets located in the seven-county, one city area of VCEDA received a boost recently as an up to $50,000 grant was awarded to the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund.

The Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority (HOA) was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1993 to “promote, expand and develop the tourism industries of this coal-producing region as a whole.” HOA covers the same eight localities as VCEDA.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you