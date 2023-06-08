Starlink Grant for Dickenson County.JPG

A ceremonial check representing funding in the amount of $169,152 to the Dickenson County IDA to be used to finance the provision of low earth orbit space-based broadband to unserved and/or underserved children in Dickenson County was presented to the IDA recently. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Dickenson County Administrator Larry Barton; VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher; Dickenson County IDA Chairman Larry Yates; Dickenson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Josh Evans; and Dickenson County IDA Executive Director Dana Cronkhite.

High-speed Internet access gained another boost in Dickenson County as an up to $169,152 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority was awarded to the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to be used to finance the provision of low earth orbit space-based broadband to unserved and/or underserved children in Dickenson County.

A portion of the funding, $124,800 comes from the VCEDA Education and Telehealth Access Fund and the remaining amount, $44,352 comes from the VCEDA Dickenson County account. The county also plans to use $22,848 in ARPA funds to extend access to high-speed Internet which will serve an additional 48 households, including 74 school-aged children.

