BUCHANAN COUNTY — An up to a $700,000 forgivable loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority to be used to finance building construction in the development of an assisted living facility at Southern Gap in Buchanan County was closed recently.

The Heart Stone Lodge project, being spearheaded by the Coalfields Health Foundation (CHF), will develop a 53-suite/61-bed assisted living facility and is expected to create 17 full-time and 23 part-time jobs within five years of its opening. Its overall direct, indirect and induced economic impact is projected to infuse $1.1 to $1.7 million in new payroll and $2.5 to $5.3 million in total contribution to GDP, according to CHF officials.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you