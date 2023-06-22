VCEDA Meeting 06.15.23.jpg

The VCEDA board met June 15 in Lebanon, Va. Among the items approved by the board included a new foreign direct marketing initiative, funding for the seed capital program and a business development plan to guide the authority’s marketing activities.

 Submitted photo

LEBANON — A new foreign direct marketing initiative, funding for the seed capital program and a business development plan to guide the marketing activities of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority in the coming fiscal year were approved Thursday during a meeting of the VCEDA board in Lebanon.

VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher gave a report to the board on activity since the last board meeting, noting it has focused on attendance at marketing outreach events, processing of loan and grant applications for the June board meeting, closing of loans and grants approved at the April meeting and assisting the Coalfields Expressway Authority. He noted there have been 120 inquiries and 19 prospect visits year-to-date.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you