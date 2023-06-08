Theatre Guild - VCEDA.JPG

VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher, right, presents a ceremonial check representing a $50,000 grant from the authority’s tourism capital improvement matching fund to Theatre Guild of Buchanan County representatives, including, from left, Jessica Savage and Jodi Reynolds. The funds will be used for additional renovations at the Community Arts Mainstage at Vansant.

 Submitted photo

A $50,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund to the Theatre Guild of Buchanan County was announced last week.

The funds are being used by the guild to finance building renovations and improvements including electrical upgrades, the purchase and installation of an HVAC system, outdoor shed renovations and other improvements at the former Coca-Cola bottling facility, which was renamed by the group as the Community Arts Mainstage and which has housed Theatre Guild performances since 2021.

