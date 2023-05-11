WISE - An up to a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund to be used for workforce development and training to further assist with the location of EarthLink, LLC to the Wise/Norton area of the VCEDA region was awarded recently.

EarthLink is a leading high-speed Internet service provider. In the fall of 2021, then Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced EarthLink would invest $5.4 million to establish a major customer support center in Norton.

