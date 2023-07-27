Buchanan County is one of several counties eligible for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant designed to provide relief to rural areas that suffered a disaster in 2022.

On July 20, Virginia State USDA Director Perry Hickman announced that $50 million in grant money is available to select counties to help repair essential community facilities damaged by presidentially declared disasters in the calendar year 2022. Buchanan County is eligible due to the July 2022 flood that ravaged the Whitewood community and other parts of the county.

