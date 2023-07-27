Buchanan County is one of several counties eligible for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant designed to provide relief to rural areas that suffered a disaster in 2022.
On July 20, Virginia State USDA Director Perry Hickman announced that $50 million in grant money is available to select counties to help repair essential community facilities damaged by presidentially declared disasters in the calendar year 2022. Buchanan County is eligible due to the July 2022 flood that ravaged the Whitewood community and other parts of the county.
“Community facilities are vital to quality of life in small towns across Virginia and must remain operational to deliver critical programs and services,” Hickman said. “The assistance I am announcing today will help rural communities in 30 localities build back better by making rural infrastructure more resilient in the face of severe floods, winter storms, hurricanes and other risks.”
The $50 million is available through the Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants Program, which received supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. The facilities must be located in eligible rural areas in three territories and 33 states including Virginia.
Funds may be used to repair essential community facilities, replace damaged equipment or vehicles and purchase new equipment to undertake repairs.
Grant applications for structures located in the following Virginia localities will be accepted on a continual basis until all funds are exhausted.
Those eligible for funding include Albemarle County, Amelia County, Appomattox County, Bedford, Buchanan County, Buckingham County, Caroline County, Charlotte County, Culpeper County, Cumberland County, Essex County, Fauquier County, Fluvanna County, Fredericksburg, Goochland County, Greene County, Hanover County, King George County, King William County, Louisa County, Madison County, Nelson County, Orange County, Powhatan County, Prince Edward County, Rappahannock County, Spotsylvania County, Stafford County, Tazewell County and Westmoreland County
Eligible entities include public bodies, federally recognized Indian Tribes and community-based nonprofits. These organizations may apply to receive up to 75 percent of total project costs to help repair community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022 with no minimum or maximum per-project grant limits.
This funding opportunity is also authorized for presidentially declared disaster areas in Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia.