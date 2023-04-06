Updated list of candidates released by local GOP By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Apr 6, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Republican party announced several new names that were added to the ballot for its upcoming Republican Primary Election.As of March 31, the following is a list of candidates who have successfully declared for candidacy and will be listed on the June 20 Republican Primary Election Ballot:Clerk of Courts: Featured Local Savings Alisha Smith Stiltner.Christie Coleman Stiltner.Commonwealth’s Attorney:Nikki Stiltner.Commissioner of the Revenue:Anna Ruth Horn.Sheriff:John McClanahan.Treasurer:Lonnie Keith Boyd.Board of Supervisors:Garden District:Jeff Cooper.Hurricane District:Tim Hess.North Grundy District:Ryan Clevinger and Lee Dotson.Prater District:David Rose.Rocklick District:Craig Stiltner.South Grundy District: Roger Rife. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Loaded gun in parked car causes TVHS to go on lockdown Rife honored for 28 years of service on CPPDC board Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority files request for $7 million Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView