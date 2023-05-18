Twin Valley High School will hold graduation its commencement exercises for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Twin Valley High School gymnasium.
Baccalaureate services will be held on May 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Twin Valley High School.
Senior flower for the Class of 2023 is a white rose dipped in purple. Their senior song for the Class of 2023 is Miley Cyrus’s “I’ll Always Remember You.”
Senior quote for the Class of 2023 came from Zach Bryan, “How am I supposed to know the good times that I’m in, if the only good is seen when I’m looking back at them.”
Class of 2023 valedictorian is Canaan “Gage” Moore and the salutatorian is Haylee Grace Moore. Gage and Haylee (twins) are the son and daughter of Tonya and Brian Moore.
Gage has participated in the National Beta Club, Gamma and tennis. He is the Class Vice President and a member of the yearbook staff. Gage earned the Tennis MVP award and SOL Reading & Writing 600 Club award. Gage enjoys playing tennis, hiking, animation, programming, listening to music, video games and drone flying. Gage plans to attend UVA-Wise to pursue a degree in software engineering.
Haylee has participated in basketball, volleyball, golf, track, tennis cheerleading, FBLA, FCA, National Beta Club, Drama Team, Sports Media Club, Christian Youth Fellowship, Oral Communications and Gamma. She is the Class President and Head Editor of the Yearbook. Haylee was named 2023 VHSL.
Basketball Class 1A Female Player of the Year and 2023 Virginia Amateur Sports Female Athlete of the Year. She placed first in the FBLA Reginal Competition in Publication Design and placed fifth in the FBLA State Competition as well. She also was the 2022 BDD Tennis Singles Champion, earned the SOL Writing 600 Club award and a member of the Basketball 1,000 Point Club. She enjoys playing sports, reading, writing, spending time outside and spending time with family and friends. Haylee plans to attend Emory & Henry College in the fall where she has committed to play basketball.
Rounding out the top 10 includes number three Haylee Joy Fuller. Haylee is the daughter of Eric and Tammy Fuller. Throughout high school, Haylee has participated in volleyball, tennis, FBLA, National Beta Club and on the yearbook staff. She has earned the A. Linwood Holton Certificate of Honor, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, SOL Writing 500 Club award, Academic Pin, Citizenship Award and on the Dean’s List at SWCC for dual enrollment classes. She placed second in the region in the Fall 2021 Stock Market Game. Haylee also earned the Purple Heart Award for Completion of Chemotherapy and St. Jude Fundraiser Award. She enjoys art, writing, tennis, volleyball and spending time with family and friends. Haylee plans to complete her Associate’ Degree at SWCC this summer and begin classes at Emory & Henry College in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in biology to become a pediatric pharmacist and work with children with cancer.
Ranked fourth is Morgan Krae Hale, daughter of Anthony and Wilma Hale. Throughout high school, Morgan has participated in Project Discovery, Upward Bound, and the National Beta Club. She has earned Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Principal’s Honor Roll, multiple class awards, the SOAR Scholarship and Hudson Family Scholarship. She also works with Backpack Blessings and her church youth group. She enjoys playing softball, reaidng and watching crime shows. Morgan plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College and pursue a career in law enforcement.
Number five is Skylar Bryann Vanover, daughter of Brian and Sarah Vanover. Throughout high school, she participated in the National Beta Club, FBLA and was a member of the yearbook staff. She is also the Class Treasurer. She enjoys playing softball and the outdoors. Skylar plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College in the fall and pursue a career in engineering.
Ranked sixth is Morgan Alexis Lester, daughter of Melissa and Terry Lester. Throughout high school, Morgan has participated in basketball, track, FBLA and National Beta Club. She received the Governor’s Seal and Board of Education Seal. She enjoys painting, dog grooming and reading. Morgan plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College to pursue her registered nursing license. She hopes to work in labor and delivery one day.
Number seven is Hayden Harold Fuller, son of Howie and Sara Fuller. Throughout high school, Hayden has participated in FBLA, National Beta Club, golf, basketball and football. He enjoys running his own YouTube channel, working in his family’s greenhouse, restoring classic cars and water sports. Hayden plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College in the fall to pursue a degree in business administration. His goal is to become a real estate agent.
Ranked eighth is Caleb Hunter Keen, son of Gary and Dianna Keen. Throughout high school, Caleb has participated in running cross country and track, the National Beta Club and the Christian Youth Fellowship. He was 2022 Runner of the Year and Associate of the Quarter at work. He enjoys animals and the outdoors. Caleb plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College in the fall before transferring to a four-year college.
Number nine is Nicholas Blake Davis, son of Reese and Chasity Davis. Throughout high school, Blake has participated in the National Beta Club and Drama Team. He enjoys video games, astronomy, engineering, and some amateur meteorology. Blake plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College in the fall then transfer to Virginia Tech to pursue a degree in engineering.
Tenth-ranked is Emma Grace Owens, daughter of Angela and Daryl Owens. Emma is a member of the National Beta Club. She enjoys art and promoting creativity. Emma plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College to pursue a career as a radiology technician.
Members of the Twin Valley High School graduating Class of 2023 include Tyler Keith Bailey, Allyson Beth Bales, Randall Paul Blackburn Jr., Chandler Scott Cooper, Isaac Cole Cooper, Nicholas Blake Davis, Brianna Rose Day, Abigail Reece Deskins, Andrew James Dotson, Hayden Harold Fuller, Haylee Joy Fuller, Morgan Krae Hale, Elizabeth Ann Horne, Dewayne Hayes Hurley II, Kenneth Shane Justice, Caleb Hunter Keen, Sarah Morgan Kennedy, Matthew Ellis Lester, Morgan Alexis Lester, Hailey Shay Matney, Summer Alivia Matney, Garrett Allen Leen Milhorn, Canaan Gage Moore, Haylee Grace Moore, Emma Grace Owens, Zachary Alexander Peck, Chelsie Marie Pendergrass, Zachary Ronald Rife, Kayla Brooke Shortridge, Chelsea McKayla Shortt, Isaiah Xavier Stacy, Alexis Grace Stiltner, Kenneth Ray Thompson, Abby Daneil Vance-Graham, Nathaniel David Vandyke and Skylar Bryann Vanover.