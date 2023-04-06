Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School honor roll released By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Apr 6, 2023 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School has announced its honor roll for the third nine weeks grading period.Those students named to the honor roll include the following:First grade: Cory Chapman, Emory Coleman, Jaycee Davis, Isaac Elswick, Connor Endicott, Reed Fitzwater, Zayden Hale, Addison Harrison, Noah Hurley, Landon Jenks, Kassidy Keen, Karsyn Lambert, Rayne Moore, McKinlee Perkins, Lucy Seymour, Easton Stevens, Thomas Watkins and Jayleigh Yates Featured Local Savings Second grade: Isaiah Bailey, Lincoln Baldwin, Raiden Belcher, Elizabeth Clark, Lilly Dotson, Richard Dye, Kyndel Hall, Jaycee Lester, Seth Mullins, Mason Smith and Jena StanleyThird grade: Arianna Adkins, Maverick Bell, Jaxon Boyd, Dominic Clark, Joyce Diles, Caleb Elswick, Cameron Endicott, Chevy Miller, Hunter Moose, Emily Pachuca, Walker Smith, Katie Stevens, Leto Taylor, Gracie Viers and Zackery ViersFourth grade: Dacen Anglin, Dalen Anglin, Jackson Baldwin, Brody Coleman, Malachi Coleman, Calvin Day, Emma Hale, Kaylee Keen, Jodie Keller, Elan Lundy, Xander Matney, Zoey Owens and Jayden Stiltner.Fifth grade: Alyssa Boyd, Oliver Breeding, Kenya Diaz, Brenda Hughart, Kyler Lester, Kyra Sparks and Bailey Thompson.Sixth grade: Knightleigh Bell, Jacob Boyd, Kendall Brown, Bennett Christian, Gauge Cook, Ian Deel, Kinley Duty, Mason Johnson, Joshua Keen, Gracie McClanahan, Alyssa Meadows, Jacelyn Peak, Ella PresleyMia Sanders, Jaedan Shelton, Hunter Smith, Brennon Sykes, Kyrie Taylor, Sophia Whited and Cayden Woods.Seventh grade: Emma Baldwin, Addy Boyd, Kira Boyd, Jackson Davis, Nate Halsey, Kailee Hylton, Josh Keller, Jerricah Large, Kelseigh Lester, Shane Powell, Bryson Presley, Kaylee Sparks, Nathaniel Stiltner, William Smith and Tanner Wimmer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Twin Valley's Moore and Honaker's Miller lead All-Mountaineer Team Loaded gun in parked car causes TVHS to go on lockdown Rife honored for 28 years of service on CPPDC board Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView