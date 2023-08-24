TVHS bus routes By CHAD COOPER cccooper@hdmediallc.com Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buchanan County Public Schools release bus routes and stops for Twin Valley High School.Bus Routes and stops for Twin Valley High School include the following: Featured Local Savings Patty Fuller, bus 3 route and bus stops include Dismal River Rd., Rt. 641 Patterson Rd., Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School (TVEMS) and Twin Valley High School (TVHS).Omega Mitchell, bus 23 route and bus stops include Jewell Valley Rd., Pea Patch Rd., Wimmer Gap Rd., Family Circle and TVHS.Delma Mullins, bus 209 route and bus stops include Big Branch Rd., Keen Mountain, TVEMS and TVHS.Samantha Justus, bus 7 route and bus stops include Gum Branch, Ballenger Road, Page, Old Vandyke Hollow, Garden Creek, TVEMS and TVHS.Shelby Maxwell, bus 51 route and bus stops include Loggy Bottom Rd., Compton Mountain, Harry’s Branch, Horn Mountain Rd., and TVHS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Football is back at Twin Valley 2023 Virginia Mountaineer area football tab team schedules Bartley era begins at Grundy Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView