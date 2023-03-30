True Crime Stories with Ron Peterson, Jr. will be the Buchanan County Public Library’s next History Wednesday Workshop on April 5 at 1 p.m.
Ron Petterson, Jr. is the author of the true crime books Under the Trestle, Chasing the Squirrel and Eyes of a Monster.
Under the Trestle, his first book, explores the 1980 disappearance of Gina Renee Hall, a Radford University student and native of far Southwest Virginia.
More than 40 years later, Hall has not been found. Stephen Epperly, a former Virginia Tech football player, was the last person to be seen with her. He was convicted of her murder in Virginia’s first “no body” murder trial and remains in prison for a murder he insists he did not commit.
Under the Trestle was a surprise hit, reaching the top 10 on the national true crime best-seller list, alongside books by John Grisham and Patricia Cornwell. It was selected one of the Top 100 true crime books of all time and featured in several broadcast TV news segments, as well as the country’s No. 1 podcast, Crime Junkie.
Peterson is also the author of Chasing the Squirrel, the amazing true story of the notorious Virginia drug smuggler, Wally Thrasher. Thrasher, a flamboyant pilot whose adventures flying drugs into the US were “the stuff out of a James Bond movie,” according to The Washington Post.
His latest release, Eyes of a Monster, tells the compelling true story of Randy Mayer’s hunt for a serial killer responsible for at least three murders in Hampton, Virginia in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
“Fans of true crime will be captivated by the story of Hall’s disappearance and the trial of Epperly,” said Brian F. Shortridge, of the Buchanan County Public Library. “Ron is a great speaker and our community is in for a wonderful afternoon.”
Following the presentation, Ron will participate in a book signing. Books will be available for purchase on the day of the event.
The workshops are part of the library’s effort to promote and preserve history. All History Wednesday Workshops are free and open to the public.
The library is located at 1185 Poe Town Street in Grundy. For more information, please call 276-935-5721.