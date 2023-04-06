The Town of Grundy Police Department is in search of new officers.
During the March 14 meeting of the Grundy Town Council, Town of Grundy Police Chief Seth McGlothlin updated the Council on the department’s search for officers.
“Unfortunately, we are back to square one in hiring people,” McGlothlin told council members. McGlothlin explained to the council that the hiring committee which includes council members Danny Lowe, Patty Street, town manager Dennis Ramey and himself had interviewed several candidates over the month and picked four to run the physical agility test. Out of the four two did not show up (on test day) and the two that did, failed.
The physical agility test is a one-mile and one-half miles run that must be completed in 18 minutes. Potential officers also must complete the Virginia Law course which is a 150-yard obstacle course in 1:30.
McGlothlin said other departments are also having issues finding qualified candidates. “I talked to the director of the academy today and it sounds like it is an ongoing problem everywhere,” McGlothlin added. “He told me that Abingdon PD told him this morning to cancel their two spots that they had saved for this academy because they could not fill those positions. And Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office called yesterday and canceled all four of the spots that they had for this academy because they could not fill them either.”
Grundy Town Manager Dennis Ramey said that they are going to have to broaden the search beyond Buchanan County.
“Someone said they called five in for interviews and ended up arresting two of them because they had outstanding warrants on them,” Ramey stated.
McGlothlin said the Town of Grundy Police currently has three full-time officers and two part-time officers.
In other business, McGlothlin provided the council with his monthly town police update for February.
McGlothlin said for the month of February, the department answered a total of 90 calls (34 of those were reportable incidents or investigations). Town police made 10 arrests, served 10 criminal papers, had two reportable vehicle accidents, made 33 traffic stops, issued 30 uniform summonses or citations and 11 calls were outside of town limits.
