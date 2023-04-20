The Grundy Town Council took steps to ensure homeowners and businesses keep their property neat within town limits.
The Council voted unanimously to amend an old ordinance that requires home and business owners within town limits to keep their property free of trash, garbage, refuse, litter, clutter and other substances which might endanger the health or safety of the residents of Grundy or subject to a penalty during the council’s Apr 11 meeting at the town office inside the Grundy Plaza.
Grundy Town Manager and IDA Properties Manager Dennis Ramey told council members that the update to the previous policy and includes civil penalties or fines of $50 for the first violation and could be as high as $200 for each business day that the owner leaves the property in that condition.
Ramey said if the property owner or business owner is contacted and they refuse to clean it up then the $200 penalty will go into effect. “If they do it in three or four days then we can drop that penalty,” Ramey added.
Ramey said the town has really had a problem with garbage spread out on properties because of bears and residents not securing their trash cans. He also noted that some residents do not even put their trash in the containers and sometimes set trash bags full of trash on top of the counters which gives the bears easy access to its contents.
Ramey informed the council that he has spoken to a business inside town limits about bears consistently raiding their dumpsters and dragging trash into the mountains and the business has agreed to allow the town to install lids on their dumpsters (with the business reimbursement) to keep out the bears.
“We will buy the material and install those and the business will reimburse us,” Ramey added. “We will do the same thing with any other businesses that need it and then charge it back to them.”
Grundy Mayor Wade McGeorge asked if putting lids on containers was just for businesses or can residents request it and Ramey said it is for anyone within town limits.
McGeorge said his concern is that $200 per day could get expensive really quick. “Thinking of a business, sometimes it takes a while just to get through the proper channels to get to the appropriate person and then try to find who is going to clean it up,” McGeorge explained. “I just wouldn’t want to see somebody rack up $2,000 in 10 days. Hopefully, they got the type of employees they can so go out there and clean that up but for whatever reason they don’t have the kind of employees that they can send out there and do that and will have to hire somebody.”
Council attorney Jason Gallagher said there are multiple options. He said in the 1978 ordinance, it authorized the town to clean it up and send the owner the bill for cost and expenses. “When the code was amended, it kept that provision in there,” Gallagher said. “The second thing is there nothing that said the clock has to start the second the trash hits the ground. We can call them and say we have this ordinance in place, we don’t want to have to enforce it, but the trash has been sitting on the ground for months or a month or two weeks.”
Gallagher said the ordinance is to give the town the power to enforce and before it really did not have any teeth in it.
Council member Becky Elkins said she is also concerned about senior citizens who are not able to clean it up.
Ramey said he has contacted a Watkins Branch residence twice about cleaning up their property and they refuse to do it. “I would like to have the teeth to say okay you have to do this and that’s all I am asking for,” Ramey said.