The Grundy Town Council took steps to ensure homeowners and businesses keep their property neat within town limits.

The Council voted unanimously to amend an old ordinance that requires home and business owners within town limits to keep their property free of trash, garbage, refuse, litter, clutter and other substances which might endanger the health or safety of the residents of Grundy or subject to a penalty during the council’s Apr 11 meeting at the town office inside the Grundy Plaza.

