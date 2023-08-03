Thousands of ATV riders from multiple states attended this year’s Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem event.
The three-day event which spanned from July 27-29 on Southern Gap featured mud-bogging, obstacle course and hill climbing mixed in with best-looking beard and mullet contests.
Thursday, July 27 events included:
• Blindfold Breakout — drive your machine through a maze of barrels to reach the safety of your hideout. The trick is — the driver is blindfolded.
• Dizzy Daze — Race against the clock while you drive your partner to the Bat station. They exit the machine and take 10 whirls around the bat and then run back to the machine (if they can).
• Tire Slingin’ — How far can you sling a motorcycle tire? Come and see if you’ve got what it takes to beat the best!
• UTV Pull — See if your machine can hold on and pull your opponent across the line in the UTV Tug-O-War.
• Moonlight Madness Night Ride — Light ’em up and prepare to invade the Town of Grundy after the sun sets. In town, load up on all kinds of goodies and supplies from the stores at the foot of the mountain. (Three-hour ride).
• Bingo Bedlam — Finish the night off with some Bingo fun! Play bingo designed to draw from your knowledge of the best of Classic Rock, Outlaw Country and whatever else the DJ has in store. Prizes will be awarded.
Friday, July 28 events included:
- Kids Zone.
- Crazy Eights Barrel Racing.
- Rally Course Rampage — Test your skills on the up and downs, over the hills and through the forest in the Rally Course Rampage. Contestants will race in divisions (UTV, ATV and MX) to see who can turn the fastest time.
- Mud Bog Dash — Take a run through our Mud Bogs and sprint to the end in head-to-head foot races through the mud.
- Drag Race Frenzy — 300 feet of the fastest strip in all the mountains will make head-to-head dirt drag racing a Mountain Mayhem event that’s for all the glory (and the bragging rights)! Contestants will race in divisions (UTV, ATV, and MX) to see who can turn the fastest time.
- Corn Hole Tournament — How good can you toss those bags? Grab a partner and prove your skill with Corn Hole by the bonfire.
- Tricked-Out Ride Contest — Got wild lights? Custom Art? One-of-a-kind machine? Come and show it off and try to get that prize for Best Lookin’ Ride of the event.
- Classic rock music by Coal Camp, of Lebanon, who will be followed by crowd pleaser and headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Ky. — back for their second year performing 80s rock at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem.
Saturday, July 29 events included:
- Kids Zone Opens.
- Havoc Highway — Test your skills over the bumps, boulders, tires and mud with a timed obstacle course run. Divisional races will be run (ATV, UTV, and MX).
- Cyclone (Driving Donuts) — Bring your machine to the playground and show off your best donut driving skills as you spin a donut for 20 seconds.
- Hillfest Duals — This is not your normal hill climb. Drag race up the side of the mountain. Two lanes of hill climbing madness add to the excitement! It’s the best of the best — head-to-head racing until only one remains.
- Muddy Bog Blitz- Your machine can climb, but can it swim? Head-to-head drag racing through the mud bogs will tell the tale! Contestants will race in divisions (high-rise UTV, UTV, ATV).
Title sponsors for this year’s event included Maxxis Tires; Buchanan County Tourism; BEAST Equipment; Bizzack Construction; Spearhead Trails; and the Town of Grundy. Additional sponsors include the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia; Noah Horn Well Drilling; 3 Star UTV; Southwest Virginia Mining Co., LLC; the CNX Foundation; Heart of Appalachia; and The Virginia Mountaineer, an HD Media Company. Check out next week’s Mountaineer for more on Mountain Mayhem.