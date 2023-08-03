Mountain Mayhem.jpg

Organizers said that the 2023 Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem was a success.

 Photo courtesy of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Facebook page

Thousands of ATV riders from multiple states attended this year’s Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem event.

The three-day event which spanned from July 27-29 on Southern Gap featured mud-bogging, obstacle course and hill climbing mixed in with best-looking beard and mullet contests.

