HUNTINGTON, W.Va., — Jamie Lynn Lewin, 30, is one of the artists representing West Virginia at ArtFields 2023 in one of the South’s largest juried art competitions with more than $100,000 in cash prizes, including a grand prize of $50,000.

ArtFields is an annual event held in Lake City, South Carolina, and will celebrate its 11th year this April. In 2022, over a thousand artists from 13 qualifying Southeastern states applied to exhibit their work in 2023 with only one entry per artist. Of those applicants, just over 400 artists were accepted into the exhibition.

