Southwest Virginia Community College President Dr. Tommy Wright welcomed those in attendance at the college’s awards day.

 Submitted photo

Southwest Virginia Community College honored and celebrated student achievements at the college’s annual Awards Day ceremony on April 6.

Students receiving awards were nominated by faculty for their academic excellence in their programs of study, in addition to their exemplary participation, leadership, or service in college clubs and organizations.

