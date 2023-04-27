Southwest Virginia Community College honored and celebrated student achievements at the college’s annual Awards Day ceremony on April 6.
Students receiving awards were nominated by faculty for their academic excellence in their programs of study, in addition to their exemplary participation, leadership, or service in college clubs and organizations.
During the ceremony, the Workforce and Continuing Education program honored students for their work while earning credentials and student-athletes were also awarded for their accomplishments.
Featured Local Savings
The student awards include:
- Outstanding Achievement — Recognizes students who show outstanding exceptional improvement, growth, commitment or learning development in an academic subject.
- Program Leadership & Service — Recognizes students that demonstrate outstanding leadership and service within their program of study.
Most Earned Program Credentials — Recognizes students that have received the highest number of credentials within their program.
Club Leadership & Initiative — Recognizes club officers or members who have demonstrated motivation, initiative or leadership within a club or organization.
- Dean’s Award — Selected by the academic division dean for academic achievement.
This year’s award recipients are as follows:
Most Earned Program Credentials
- Avery Beecher Chaffin –Precision Machining
- Constance Nipper — Electrical/Electronics
- Connor Shelton — Electrical Installation
- Joshua Thiel — Advanced Manufacturing & Advanced Precision Machining.
Outstanding Achievement
- James Bostic –Automotive Technology
- Kevin Joseph Brooks –Advanced Manufacturing & HVAC
- Devin Dailey — Cybersecurity
Mark Wayne Graham, Jr. — Business Administration
- Isaac Griffith — Automotive Technology
- James Christopher Horn II — Precision Machining
- Tanner Lee Keys — Electrical
- Amber Marie Montanez — Bookkeeping
- Jayson Tyler Mullins — HVAC
- Joshua Proffitt — Electrical/Electronics
- • Brittney Shrewsbury — Automotive Technology
- John Millard Smith Jr. — Advanced Precision Machining
- Grace Elizabeth Sword — Accounting.
Program Leadership & Service
- Deborah J. Lester — Medical Coding
- Lori Ann Smith — Business Management
- Elisabeth Jordan Presley –Engineering
- Samuel Issac Ramey — Welding
- Timothy Stout — Precision Machining
- Joshua Thiel — Advanced Precision Machining
- Christopher Seth Whitt — Outstanding Freshman Engineering Student of the Year
- Broden William Caton: Outstanding Sophomore Engineering Student of the Year.
Dean’s Award
- Kevin Brooks — Electrical/Electronics & Advanced Precision Machining
- Isaac Griffith — Automotive Technology
- Elisabeth Presley — Engineering
- Joshua Thiel — Advanced Precision Machining.
Program: Health Technologies:
Most Earned Program Credentials
- Chessie Billips — Nursing
- Abriana Brown — Nursing
- Madison Johnson — Nursing
- Abigail Jones — Nursing.
Outstanding Achievement
- Savannah Austin — Radiography
- Jessey Ball — Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Miranda Lynn Burress — Practical Nursing
- Amber Freeman — Radiography
- Alisha Hafemeister — Occupational Therapy Assistant
Tyler Gregory Harmon — Pharmacy Technician
- Sommer Honaker — Radiography
• Andy Moore — Radiography
• Julia Shortt — Occupational Therapy Assistant
• Alexandra Lia Sousa — Practical Nursing
• Jeremy Stout — Nursing
• Camdyn Sykes — Occupational Therapy Assistant
• Emily Vaughn — Radiography
• Keleigh Musick — Occupational Therapy Assistant
Program: Leadership & Service
• Reagan Elizabeth McCann — Pharmacy Technician
Dean’s Award
• Noah Brown — Occupational Therapy Assistant
• Amber Freeman — Radiography
Program: Arts & Sciences
Most Earned Program Credentials
• Kylie Fletcher: Administration of Justice
Outstanding Achievement
• Timothy J. Boyd — Human Services
• Trajon Boyd — Administration of Justice
• Xander Bunch — Psychology
• Dalton Horn — Psychology
• Laura Johnson — Biology
• Shirley Ann Szabo — Human Services
• Stacy Thompson — Administration of Justice
Program: Leadership & Service
• Anniston McGlothlin — Administration of Justice
Dean’s Award
• Timothy Boyd — Human Services
Program: Workforce & Continuing Education
Most Earned Program Credentials
• Colton Keen — Diesel Repair
• Darrius Keen — Heavy Equipment & Commercial Driver’s License
Outstanding Achievement
• Jeffery Nickels — Commercial Driver’s License
• Corey Michael Walsh –Welding
Program Leadership & Service
• Thomas Farmer — Welding
• Brian Vanover — Welding
Dean’s Award
• Kristin Juvelier — Heavy Equipment & Commercial Driver’s License
Athletics
Cross Country
• Mitchell Campbell — Runner of the Year NJCAA Region 10 Player of the Year NJCAA Region 10 Division III
Men’s Basketball
• Brennan Howard — All Region Second Team Men’s Basketball
• Valentino Simon — All Region Third Team Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
• Liyah French — All Region Second Team Women’s Basketball
Wrestling
• Billy-Jack Cupp — National Qualifier Men’s Wrestling
• Adnan Moaz — NJCAA National Qualifier
• Austin Suess — 197 LB District Champion, NJCAA All American
Clubs & Organizations
Club Leadership & Initiative
• Eric Christopher Bandy: Student Government Association
• Noah Brown: OTA/SOTA Club
• Adrianna Hall: OTA/SOTA Club
• Leigh Ann Horn: Nursing Club
• Abigail Jones: Nursing Club
• Kelsey Lorraine Messer: Student Government Association
• Caden Charles Owens: Student Government Association
• Elisabeth Presley: Robotics Club
• Andrew Jacob Sharpe: Student Government Association
• Morgan Sue Smith: Student Government Association
• Austin Walter Suess: Student Government Association
• Joshua Thiel: Robotics Club
• Vanessa Uwase: Student Government Association
• Raylee Marie Wilson: Student Government Association
Honors Participation
• Mary Blankenship
• Jacquelynn Boulden
• Joseph Harris
• Kelsey Messer
• Gray Queen
• Annaleigh Rowe
• Erin Torees
• Taylor Webb
SGA Student Choice Awards
Faculty and Staff Awards
• Mandy Barrett: Outstanding Student Service
• Brian Hale: Outstanding Faculty Advisor
• Christopher Hess: Outstanding Student Success Advisor
• Tabitha Smith: Outstanding Instructor.